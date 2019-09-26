The next-generation Outlander's grille seems to have the now-trademark broad, metallic grille shared with the Eclipse Cross and recently refreshed Outlander Sport . It also has lights that spear off the top corners of the grille. In this application, they appear to simply be daytime running lights. The main illumination probably comes from the large rounded lamps below them. The grille and the shapes of the lights match the Engelberg concept, too.

Having been around relatively unchanged since the 2014 model year, it's about time that we're finally seeing a new generation of Mitsubishi Outlander crossover. This is the first prototype we've seen, and it's rather thinly disguised. From what we can tell, it will draw heavily from the Engelberg Tourer concept that was shown at this year's Geneva Motor Show (we still find that name strange, by the way).

Also matching the Engelberg Tourer is the side profile. We can see that the roof panel is separated from the rest of the body, making it perfect for contrasting colors like those on the concept. The glass area kicks up at the rear just before the vertical edge at the rear. This creates a thick, upright D-pillar, just like the concept.

The back of the Outlander is pretty clean and simple, and the taillights are thin and wide. The taillights extend forward into sharp points. All of these features are similar to the concept.

With so much of the exterior mirroring Mitsubishi's earlier concept, we're expecting the Outlander to use a similar, if not identical powertrain. The concept featured a plug-in hybrid powertrain very much like the current Outlander PHEV, but with a 2.4-liter inline-4 engine rather than a 2.0-liter unit. Electric range was an estimated 43 miles, which also improves on the existing Outlander PHEV's 22 miles. This all seems very plausible for the new production Outlander PHEV. The powertrain for non-hybrid Outlanders is more of a mystery. Base models may get the Eclipse Cross's turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4. We'll have to wait to see if the V6 option sticks around. This prototype looks pretty far along in development, so we expect to see the production model shown within a year.