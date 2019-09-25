Ford has released the first images of the resuscitated King Ranch edition of its hot-selling Expedition full-size SUV that we told you about a month ago for the 2020 model. There’s also word that the Platinum trim has been upgraded with new leather materials and high-end finishes.

Let’s start with what’s new. The Platinum model will now come with new 22-inch wheels and plenty of leather. It wraps the instrument panel, steering wheel, front door trim, console rails and front and rear door armrests and front- and second-row seats. There are also perforated seat inserts and quilted bolsters, and multi-contour front seats.

Ford had discontinued the western-themed King Ranch treatment on the Expedition as part of a refresh for 2018, but will offer it again on the standard 2020 Expedition and the extended-wheelbase Expedition Max. The leatherrific King Ranch trim, which is inspired by the Texas ranch of the same name, first debuted on the Expedition in 2005, following its debut on the F-150 pickup in 1999.

The 2020 version includes stone gray paint on the grille mesh, lower bumpers, mirror caps and power-deploying running boards, body-color upper bumpers and 22-inch, six-spoke painted aluminum wheels. It also gets a rear bumper skid plate, trailer hitch cover and the squiggly “Running W” King Ranch badging on the body sides, liftgate and wheel center caps.

As we previously told you, the interior on the King Ranch edition gets Del Rio leather on all three rows of seats, door and console trim and steering wheel wrap. The “Running W” logo is also emblazoned into the seatbacks on all three rows, and on the aluminum tread plates and floor mats.

Both models come standard with the Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist safety technology, 360-degree camera, heated sideview mirrors with turn signal indicators, security approach lamps and auto-dimming driver’s side mirror. They’re also both powered by the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, which makes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

Through August, Ford says year-to-date U.S. sales of the Expedition were up 56 percent compared to the same period in 2018, making it the best eight-month start for the Expedition in more than a decade. Ford says roughly one in five customers who buy an Expedition choose the top-level Platinum trim.

Starting price on the 2020 Expedition King Ranch is $74,290, including destination, and $75,330 on the Platinum model, both prices including $1,395 destination fee. Both are available now and are expected to arrive in showrooms by October.

Ford builds the Expedition at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.