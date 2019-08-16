When Ford refreshed the Expedition for the 2018 model year, the automaker sent the Texas-bred and leather-drenched King Ranch edition to the slaughterhouse. That changes next year when the 2020 Expedition restores the King Ranch to the lineup, bringing plenty of cowhide with it. The new model will add a fourth trim to the current XLT, Limited, and Platinum and be available on the standard Expedition and the Expedition Max, the latter being a foot longer. According to Cars Direct, starting price will be $72,895 before a $1,395 destination charge, coming out to $74,290. Opting for all-wheel drive takes that to $77,420. The Expedition Max King Ranch will retail for $76,985, or $80,110 to get all-wheel drive.

Identifying marks will include Stone Gray accents on the bumpers, roof rails, mirror caps, and the powered running boards, plus 22-inch aluminum wheels. The squiggly King Ranch logo will feature all over the vehicle, from the wheel center caps to the aluminum treadplates, floor mats, and all three rows of seating. The seats are stitched up in Del Rio leather, so too the steering wheel, center console, and door cards. The package appends many of the goodies found in Equipment Group 2A — normally a $6,440 option — like the aforementioned wheels, a panoramic roof, LED headlights and fog lights, enhanced park assist, a 360-degree camera view with camera washers front and rear, and power folding side mirrors. That prices the King Ranch package at about $3,440, which is the difference between it and an Expedition Limited with Equipment Group 302A.

Under hood you'll find the same engine shared with all Expeditions, the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. Shifting happens via Ford's 10-speed transmission.

In case you weren't aware, the King Ranch is indeed a Texas cattle ranch, farm, Quarter Horse stable, eagle nursery, and hunting ground. Founded in 1853 by Captain Richard King and now larger than the state of Rhode Island, King Ranch has partnered with Ford since 2005 on branded vehicles and has about 350 Fords at work on the property.