Following the reveal of the redesigned 2020 BMW X1, the company has announced that the model will be getting a plug-in hybrid variant with the designation xDrive25e. It hasn't been announced for the U.S., yet, but it would probably be easy to add to the lineup.

The reason for this is that the powertrain seems to be shared with the Mini Cooper S E Countryman plug-in hybrid. Just like the Mini, the BMW uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 gas engine and an electric motor. The engine drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, and the motor powers the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. So with an already effectively certified powertrain, and the fact we're getting the gas-powered X1, it should be easy for BMW to add this hybrid X1 if it sees a market.

Total output of the hybrid powertrain is 217 horsepower and 284 pound-feet. Power is just a bit lower than the Mini's 221 horses, but torque is the same. BMW says it can hit a top speed of 119 mph and the 0-62 mph run takes 7 seconds, only about 0.7 seconds slower than the fastest gas model. The BMW has a claimed electric range of 31 miles on the WLTP cycle. The WLTP cycle often produces results higher than the EPA cycle, but even if it were to drop, it would probably still be ahead of the Mini's 12-mile range. Credit goes to the BMW's larger 9.6-kWh battery compared to the Mini's 7.6-kWh battery.

Besides the powertrain, the X1 xDrive25e is just like the regular X1. It has a boxy shape with more aggressive fascia. You'll only recognize it as the hybrid by the badges and the extra fuel door for the charging outlet. Inside, cargo space is slightly reduced because of the battery pack.