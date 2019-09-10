The new Land Rover Defender has been revealed. But if the new model isn’t cutting the mustard and has you feeling all nostalgic about the old one, then outfitter Himalaya has you covered. Based in Charleston, S.C., the coachbuilder specializes in restoring and modifying classic Defenders to a customer’s liking, and the company just revealed its latest concoction: a Defender 110 tribute to the movie car used in James Bond’s "Spectre" from 2015.

Stamping the invoice at a cool $165,000 starting price, the Defender comes with a plethora of upgrades. First, the company takes a Defender 110 chassis with a Crew Cab, then restores the entire frame and body while improving the build of both. Then the truck gets a 6.3-liter LS3 crate motor with 525 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of twist, complete with a 24,000-mile/2-year warranty. Buyers can opt to have that mill supercharged, with a beefed-up GM-sourced six-speed automatic.

More power isn’t the only highlight of the Spectre Defender 110, as it includes a four-inch lift kit complements of Fox Performance Shocks and Extreme Currie Hi-Flex Suspension, 18-inch Sawtooth Alloy wheels in black and wrapped in 37-inch Toyo all-terrain tires, and beefed-up brakes with stainless steel line upgrades with the option for beefier Brembos.

A roll cage is fitted, just in case things go wrong when four-wheeling, as well as an integrated front winch, front and rear skid plates, an upgraded steering system, and a full-size spare.

There are upgrades inside, too, fancying up the standard Defender’s spartan interior with Ruskin Leather Recaro Seats, a matching dashboard by Puma, a Momo steering wheel, and a custom Alpine Halo touchscreen infotainment system with the option of a Wilwood audio upgrade.