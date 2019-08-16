In this year's raffle benefit for JDRF International, a Type 1 diabetes research organization, Ford has donated a decked-out custom-painted 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. Tickets cost $10, and second place will receive an all-inclusive VIP trip to the 2020 Daytona 500. This is the second time this year that proceeds from a GT500 event will go to charity.

Ford has been donating raffle cars for JDRF for years, but this particular prize is pretty special. Not even in dealerships yet (coming this fall), the 2020 Shelby GT500 is Ford's most powerful production vehicle ever made. Its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 makes a claimed 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the GT500 can supposedly go from a stand-still to 100 mph and back to a stop in less than 11 seconds.

In partnership with Protean and Penske Vehicle Services, Ford added a unique touch to this specific car to set it apart from the crowd. Ford created Venom metallic clearcoat paint, a one-off color, and it's overlaid with two black racing stripes down the center of the car. Ford further upped the performance and aggression with the Carbon Fiber Track Package, which includes exposed carbon fiber wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, a rear-seat delete, Recaro leather-trimmed seats, and a GT4 wing.

Those interested in buying a ticket can do so on this dedicated website through Nov. 10, 2019. The winner will be announced Nov. 14. Let's hope the lucky person knows that an income tax bill comes with it.