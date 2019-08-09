Podcast

VW Golf R, Ram Power Wagon and Subaru Forester | Autoblog Podcast #591

Plus the BMW M340i, sponges and honey, and a sporty 'Spend My Money'

Aug 9th 2019 at 1:05PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Road Test Editor Reese Counts. After some talk about sponges and other randomly received oddities, this episode is all about the cars we've been driving, including the new Subaru Forester, VW Golf R (which is going on hiatus), BMW M340i xDrive and Ram Power Wagon. Then, they take to the mailbag to help a listener pick a sporty new car in the "Spend My Money" segment.

