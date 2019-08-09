In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Road Test Editor Reese Counts. After some talk about sponges and other randomly received oddities, this episode is all about the cars we've been driving, including the new Subaru Forester, VW Golf R (which is going on hiatus), BMW M340i xDrive and Ram Power Wagon. Then, they take to the mailbag to help a listener pick a sporty new car in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #591
Rundown
- Sponges, really?
- 2019 Subaru Forester Sport
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 BMW M340i xDrive
- 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
- Spend My Money
