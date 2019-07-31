In late March, a Corvette Forum member leaked some alleged pages from the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette order guide. We never figured out if it was the real deal, but thanks to spotters at Corvette Blogger and at Motor1, we have the genuine order guide in our hands — all 36 pages of it. As has been noted, the initial shock of Chevrolet pricing the entry-level mid-engined Corvette under $60,000 could be outdone by the shock of how much content Chevy left out of the base model. That's no issue here. Anyone who's played with the configurator knows the buffet of choices begins with 12 exterior colors, two wheel types in three finishes, three standard trims, 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT, and that even the 1LT gets all the goods you'd want.

The 1LT includes two eight-way power GT1 seats in Mulan leather, 10-speaker Bose audio, the same 12-inch digital dash cluster and 8-inch infotainment screen as the other trims, and rear park assist. Anteing up to 2LT gains a heads-up display, navigation, 14-speaker Bose audio, power folding mirrors, wireless phone charging, Chevy's Performance Data Recorder, more assistance features such as blind zone alert, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear cameras, and a better anti-theft system. The 2LT fits the GT1 seats standard, but here they're 10-way adjustable, heated and vented, with memory functions for driver and passenger. The 3LT starts with GT2 seats in Napa leather with carbon fiber trim, and a lot more leather around the lower cabin and sueded microfiber around the upper cabin.

Performance improvements like the Z51 package can be added to all levels, and it opens the door to further customization like the carbon flash metallic-painted side mirrors, visible carbon fiber ground effects, and FE4 suspension with magnetic ride control.

All 2020 Corvettes will include a Teen Driving Mode that lets parents pair a particular key fob with maximum safety settings. The order guide says, "It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver." Although as one of our editors noted, the Corvette's safest teen driving mode would seem to be not letting a teen drive it.

If you want to pore over all the small print, Corvette Blogger has an order guide PDF for download. Or you can go the official way, through GM's Fleet Order Guide site by choosing the model in the upper right corner, then clicking "Print Book."