The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray has already amazed us with its sub-3-second 0-60 time, sub-$60,000 base price, and of course its mid-engine nature. But there is plenty more to discover. Chevy has already posted a configuration site for the C8 Corvette, and it reveals that there will be loads of ways to make your Corvette unique.

On the outside, there are 12 colors to choose from including a pair of reds, a pair of blues, a tennis ball yellow, and a dark bronze aside from the black, white and gray shades. The removable roof can be finished in body color, carbon fiber or with a transparent panel. There are two wheel designs, each with three color combinations, and four colors for the brake calipers. There are carbon fiber accents available along with racing stripes and fender hash marks. And for a particularly impressive visual change, there's a tall rear wing and aggressive lower spoilers available.

Inside there are, of course, three types of seats ranging from most comfortable to most body-hugging. The interior can be wrapped in up to 13 combinations of leather, suede and stitching colors. This level of customization is reserved for the top 3LT trim. The 2LT has four options, and 1LT has just three. But regardless of trim, you can still add carbon fiber accents and select one of six seatbelt colors.

Once you've designed your dream Corvette, you can even reserve it. Just submit your information and your preferred dealer information, and the dealer will get in touch with you for the next steps. You can check out the configurator here and the reservation link here. Now if you'll excuse us, we have some time to waste customizing Corvettes.