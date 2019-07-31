The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer will put GM's new LSY 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder into the engine mix. GM Authority discovered the addition in VIN paperwork earlier this year, and Car and Driver recently got confirmation from GM. The LSY motor entered the crossover realm on the Cadillac XT4, bringing twin-scroll turbos, the TriPower variable lift valvetrain, cylinder deactivation, and stop-start technology. The motor joined the Acadia lineup after the 2020 facelift for GMC's crossover, and since the Acadia and Traverse share the C1 platform, the 2.0-liter has made the jump across the aisle. Offering an estimated 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, that represents seven fewer horses than the same engine brings to the XT4.

The Blazer's base L and LT trims will only come with the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder, making 193 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque, in front-wheel-drive guise only. The top-tier RS and Premier trims will fit the 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6, with 308 hp and 269 lb-ft, and either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The 2.0-liter will pair with the middle 2LT and 3LT trims, and come in front- or all-wheel drive. Every model shifts through a nine-speed transmission.

GM hasn't released fuel economy information for 2020 Blazer nor the 2020 GMC Acadia. The 2019 Blazer with the 2.5-liter returns 24 miles per gallon in combined driving, the 3.6-liter gets 22 combined as a front-wheel driver, 21 combined with AWD. If the XT4 is an indication, the 2.0-liter will beat them both; FuelEconomy.gov rates the XT4 with FWD at 26 combined, and 24 combined with AWD.

When next year's Blazer reaches dealerships sometime around October, pricing is estimated to fall around $35,000. That would make a nearly even split between the $28,000 Blazer L and the $40,600 Blazer RS.