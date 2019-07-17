After first announcing the Chevy Silverado-based Goliath 6x6 in September 2018, Hennessey Performance has finally unveiled the first production model. Whereas the initial renderings showed the truck in red, the first real example rolls out of the garage in dark mode, with black paint, black rollbar, black wheels, black grille and black badging.

The base price of the new 6x6 (Hennessey also sells a Raptor 6x6) lands at $375,000, and we know at least one person was willing to pay. Issue No. 1 of the Goliath belongs to Bob Berrard, who Hennessey says owns the largest potato farm in the state of Wisconsin.

With that $375K, Berrard gets a completely unique vehicle with a big box of hearty performance upgrades. In addition to the 6x6 conversion that required a new custom bed, new axle, new tires, and new brakes; the Goliath has an all-new rear suspension system, an eight-inch lift kit, Hennessey 20-inch wheels, and 37-inch BFG off-rod wheels. It also wears custom Hennessey front and rear bumpers, a massive rollbar, LED lights, and specialty Hennessey graphics.

The look is undeniably mean, but we still want to know: How's it do off-road? We expected this question to be somewhat addressed in the glamor video that Hennessey released with the announcement. The description specifically says the truck's "off-road capabilities have been elevated to another level." But alas, the video barely shows the Goliath venturing beyond the pavement. I suppose we'll just have to wait until we test it ourselves to find out.