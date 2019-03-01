Hennessey Performance is working on a 2019 Ford Ranger upgrade package

The 2019 Ford Ranger's stock 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is perfectly competitive with its 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. But let's face it, more is almost always more fun, and Hennessey Performance plans to deliver more to Ranger owners. According to one of the company's representatives, the upgrade kit will boost the Ranger to 350 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque — that's as much power as a Focus RS but 35 more pound-feet of twist.
According to Hennessey's website, the power upgrades are fairly simple. They include a high-flow intake, cat-back exhaust, and some engine computer tuning. Frankly, it sounds like a great way to create the Ranger ST I've been dreaming of. Of course, this will come with Hennessey badges and stickers instead.
The performance package can also be combined with a set of off-road upgrades that come with custom off-road bumpers, LED auxiliary lights, fender flares, 18-inch wheels, 33-inch tires and a suspension leveling kit. It's not quite Ranger Raptor off-road equipment, but with the power upgrades, it sure will be faster in a straight-line than the diesel-powered overseas pickup.
Availability and pricing hasn't been announced yet, but the representative we talked to said that information will be available soon. We'll updated this post when it becomes available. It appears that the packages will also be covered by the same 3-year/36,000-mile warranty that Hennessey includes on many of its upgrades.
