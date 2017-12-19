Hennessey building 50 VelociRaptor 6x6 trucks at $349,000 apiece

Finally, after it first appeared in 2016, and reappeared at the SEMA show this year, Hennessey has announced it has started production on its VelociRaptor 6x6. The truck is a stretched version of the Ford F-150 Raptor that picks up a third axle. Besides the additional axle, the truck's twin-turbo V6 gets an engine upgrade in the form of modified turbo wastegates, a new intake, intercooler, exhaust and a retuned engine computer. The results are a V6 making 602 horsepower and 622 pound-feet of torque. Hennessey claims the engine can hustle the big truck to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.
There are a number of other upgrades throughout. Hennessey says all three axles can be locked for maximum traction. The suspension is upgraded, and the new 20-inch wheels are wrapped in off-road tires. Appearance-wise the truck gets a style bar, off-road bumpers front and rear, and LED off-road lights in the bumpers and on the roof. Hennessey also offers an optional brake package with six-piston Brembo calipers. It's probably a worthwhile investment, since this truck is probably extraordinarily heavy.
The brake package, and the truck for that matter, aren't cheap. The VelociRaptor 6x6 starts at $349,000, and the brake package adds another $22,000. That price is also greater than the 2016 estimate of $295,000. But for the money, you're getting a highly unusual truck with lots of custom work, as well as a good amount of exclusivity. The company says it's only building 50, and they'll be available to overseas customers, too. Hennessey is building and taking orders now.
