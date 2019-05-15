A Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster could cost more than $1.6m

A Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster has always been a consideration. This much is certain, as Hennessey specified that the F5's Delta Motorsport-engineered carbon fiber tub was designed to "operate as an open top roadster as well as hard top coupe". But new renderings and rough details from the company indicate the variant is more of an inevitability than an empty idea.
In the same press release that announced Venom F5 coupe production is starting, Hennessey publicly explored the idea of a Venom F5 Roadster. Digital photos of the potential open-top supercar reveal only three differences: the color, the rolled-down windows, and the exclusion of the roof. The cut of the roof lines up with the rear of the windows and just above the windshield, keeping the rear vents intact.
If Hennessey were to green light the F5 Roadster, the extra model would be in addition to the 24 coupes scheduled for production. The roadsters would cost more than the Venom F5's $1.6 million base price. There is no mention of the engine, but we assume it would use the same 1,600-horsepower twin-turbo V8.
None of this would actually happen until all coupes have been built, however. Currently, the first prototype is expected to begin testing later this year. Hennessey hopes it could start coupe deliveries in early 2020, and if all goes according to plan, the potential roadster would likely begin production in 2021. Until then, one of Hennessey's numerous other tuner creations will have to do.
