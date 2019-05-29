Hennessey Maximus turns 2020 Jeep Gladiator into a 1,000-horsepower monster

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator has hardly been on sale long, and already companies are racing to drop in big V8s, especially since Jeep won't do it. America's Most Wanted 4x4 had one of the first converted Gladiators, and it featured a 707-horsepower Hellcat engine. Now Hennessey is upping the game with the Maximus 1,000, a Gladiator with a hopped-up 1,000-horsepower Hellcat engine.
The Hennessey Maximus 1,000 takes the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, adds an upgraded fuel system, custom exhaust and a tune to get to the magic 1,000-horsepower mark. It also features an improved radiator to keep the whole thing running cool. Sending power to the wheels is a Hellcat eight-speed automatic transmission. The truck still has four-wheel-drive, though.
Hennessey also adds some off-roading modifications, starting with a six-inch lift. On all four corners are 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Beefy off-road bumpers are added front and rear with auxiliary LED light bars.
The whole truck will cost $200,000. If the package sounds good to you, Hennessey is taking orders now, and the company is building only 24 examples. Production begins in July, and each truck will take about four months to build.
