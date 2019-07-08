Jeep Gladiator Honcho Edition is a nostalgic dealership special

Jeep did the hard work in launching the Wrangler-based Gladiator pickup truck as a brand-new model for 2020, but one dealership has taken the nostalgia to the next level. Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Viroqua, Wisconsin, unveiled a custom special-edition modeled after the J-10 Honcho with a new paint job, a bed-mounted roll bar, and off-road lights.

Jeeps Wranglers are some of the most customizable vehicles on the road today, and it seems its spawn, the Gladiator, will be no different. Sleepy Hollow Jeep's aftermarket package for the off-road pickup is only available at their dealership. The look honors the Honcho Edition that was available on the Jeep J-10 pickup in the '70s and '80s. The owner, Lavon "Spanky" Felton says he was inspired by the Honcho he used to have on his family farm.

For $69,885, including destination, one lucky buyer will own one of the most unique Gladiators in the world. In addition to the painted-on retro body graphics (including "Jeep" across the tailgate), the Honcho includes white powdercoated 17x9 Gear Alloy Trek "wagon wheels," 35-inch BFG all-terrain tires, a custom grille, J-10 badging, a two-inch Mopar lift kit, Fox shocks, and a Line-X spray-on bed liner. The rear roll bar and spare tire mount were also custom-built out of three-inch tubing and feature KC Daylighter off-road lights.

The Honcho, which took approximately seven days to build, is based on a Gladiator Overland, which starts at $41,890. That makes this a $27,995 up-charge. Expensive? Sure, but Felton says he already has orders for two more.

Felton, who discussed the project with Autoblog during a break from mowing hay, was thrilled his farming town of about 4,000 people was getting some shine. After taking the Honcho to a local event called the Stump Dodger Bash, he plans to take the custom to Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio, home of the Gladiator assembly plant. Interested customers can see the vehicle in person August 9 through August 11.