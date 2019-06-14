2020 Chevy Silverado HD starts cheaper than the old one

The 2020 Chevy Silverado HD launched with divisive styling, but the latest news about the truck should be universally appealing: It's cheaper than the old model. The base, regular-cab, long-bed Silverado HD 2500 Work Truck starts at $35,695. The same configuration for the 3500 is just a bit more at $36,895. Both of those are less than their predecessors. That's less than the current cheapest 2019 Silverado 2500, a long-bed double-cab two-wheel-drive model that starts at $39,095 with destination charge. The cheapest 2019 Silverado HD is a two-wheel-drive crew cab model starting at $42,190. You can see the full spectrum of pricing at the bottom of this post.
You also get a bit more truck for the money. All Silverado HDs come standard with an updated 6.0-liter pushrod V8 making 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque compared with 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque in the old one. The optional 6.6-liter diesel V8 has the same output as last year at 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity is also up for both 2500 and 3500 models. For the 2500, maximum fifth wheel towing capacity is now 18,600 pounds, 500 more than last year. The 3500 will tow up to 35,500 pounds with a fifth wheel versus 23,100 for the old model.
While the new Silverado HD is a better deal than before, it's not yet the cheapest heavy duty truck on the market. The Ford F-250 Super Duty can be had for as little as $34,745, earning it the bragging rights of most affordable. The Ram 2500 is slightly more expensive with a staring price of $35,090.
Below is the full range of base pricing for the Silverado HD 2500 and 3500:
- Silverado HD 2500
- Regular Cab
- Work Truck: $35,695
- LT: $39,595
- Double Cab
- Work Truck: $38,095
- Custom: $40,595
- LT: $41,595
- LTZ: $50,295
- Crew Cab
- Work Truck: $39,895
- Custom: $42,395
- LT: $43,395
- LTZ: $52,095
- High Country: $62,695
- Silverado HD 3500
- Regular Cab
- Work Truck: $36,895
- LT: $40,795
- Double Cab
- Work Truck: $39,495
- LT: $42,995
- Crew Cab
- Work Truck: $41,095
- LT: $44,595
- LTZ: $53,295
- High Country: $63,895
