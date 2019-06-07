2020 Chevy Tahoe High Country spied along with next-gen Escalade

Have no fear, the big grilles are here. Or, at least we think they're coming. One of our spy shooters caught the next-gen Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade out testing with more of their fronts ends exposed than before.
Starting with the Tahoe, we can see what amounts to a blinding amount of chrome under the wrappings. We're guessing this would be a new Tahoe High Country trim level, mirroring the range-topping trim level currently offered on the Silverado and Traverse. The Tahoe's current range topper is the Premier. Although the rather ornate details in the grille are not found on the current High Country trims, they also seem like something that would be available on the priciest Tahoe available. The same could be said of the LED lighting details visible under the camo as the Silverado High Country, shown below, does indeed have unique LED elements.
The next-generation Cadillac Escalade only shows up in two of the photos. As we can't see shiny chrome reflecting through the camo, we're guessing the Escalade will adopt a blacked out grille similar those found on the XT6 and other Cadillacs. We can also see horizontal lighting elements similar to those on other recent Cadillacs. As this is an Escalade, however, we'd imagine everything will be supersized.
GM will be ushering these trucks out soon, with the independent rear suspension being the big story. Besides the improved ride and handling, it should result in substantially improved cargo space and third-row legroom. Doing so would at least close the gap with the biggest Lincoln and Ford SUVs.
