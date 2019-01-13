2020 Cadillac XT6 revealed as Caddy's first big crossover

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 rounds out Cadillac's crossover lineup with a range-topper. It also presents an option for people who wanted a three-row Cadillac but didn't want something as large and truck-like as an Escalade. This is partly achieved through using a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 powering either the front or all four wheels. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends the V6's 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque to the ground.
The XT6 is split between two trim levels that appear to be marketed as different rather than one being better. The first is redundantly called Premium Luxury. A chrome grille and trim, red taillights and unique 20-inch wheels distinguish it as such from the outside, while wood trim covers the inside. The second is Sport, and black trim replaces the chrome, red taillights are swapped for clear, and carbon fiber supplants the wood inside. It has different 20-inch wheels as well as optional 21-inch pieces. The Sport gets mechanical tweaks, too, including continuously adjustable shocks and a standard all-wheel-drive system with yaw control.
No matter the trim, all XT6's get an interior that builds upon the XT4 with more physical buttons and a control knob for the infotainment for scrolling through menus and lists. Safety and convenience features abound, including standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and lane-keep assist. Optional features include night vision, parking assist with braking support, a heads-up display and a camera screen mirror. Adaptive cruise control is also available, but it's not Super Cruise, our Tech of the Year award winner.
Cadillac will start taking orders for the Tennessee-built crossover this spring. The final release date hasn't been announced yet, though. That information, along with pricing, should come closer to when the crossover begins production.
Related Video:
The XT6 is split between two trim levels that appear to be marketed as different rather than one being better. The first is redundantly called Premium Luxury. A chrome grille and trim, red taillights and unique 20-inch wheels distinguish it as such from the outside, while wood trim covers the inside. The second is Sport, and black trim replaces the chrome, red taillights are swapped for clear, and carbon fiber supplants the wood inside. It has different 20-inch wheels as well as optional 21-inch pieces. The Sport gets mechanical tweaks, too, including continuously adjustable shocks and a standard all-wheel-drive system with yaw control.
No matter the trim, all XT6's get an interior that builds upon the XT4 with more physical buttons and a control knob for the infotainment for scrolling through menus and lists. Safety and convenience features abound, including standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and lane-keep assist. Optional features include night vision, parking assist with braking support, a heads-up display and a camera screen mirror. Adaptive cruise control is also available, but it's not Super Cruise, our Tech of the Year award winner.
Cadillac will start taking orders for the Tennessee-built crossover this spring. The final release date hasn't been announced yet, though. That information, along with pricing, should come closer to when the crossover begins production.
Related Video: