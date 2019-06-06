GM says its electric pickup truck is 'in development'

GM President Mark Reuss just reiterated the company's support for an electric pickup project. He also claimed that GM is going to be selling its future electric cars at "very average transaction prices" during the same conference with Wall Street analysts.
Previously, Mary Barra informed the world of GM's electric pickup truck aspirations, but didn't tell us anything else. Reuss says the truck is already in development, though, according to a Wards Auto report.
"We will have a complete electric lineup, including a pickup truck that's in development," Reuss said.
This comment marks the second time GM has gone on the record about its intentions to bring an electric pickup to market. Additionally, Reuss said GM's third-generation global EV platform will be used to help develop the electric pickup. This platform was recently announced to underpin at least 20 new EVs from GM in the future — the platform itself is slated to be unveiled in 2021. Of course, this platform will be flexible and modular to allow various body styles to be used with it, a truck being one of those. Reuss still hasn't said what GM brand the pickup will be sold under, or what class of truck it will be.
GM thinks this new platform is also going to be what helps it drive down the cost of building EVs. "We'll reach parity a lot sooner than people think," Reuss said comparing EVs to traditional gas-powered engines. "We're driving down the cost of batteries and the whole EV in general."
As for electric pickups, Ford is also deep in development of its own electric F-150. However, neither of these truck projects have official timelines on them, so we can't say when they'll hit the market. For now, the cross-town rivals are both in development with their respective electric pickups. Even further across town is Rivian (in which Ford just invested half a billion dollars), a company that says its electric R1T pickup is right around the corner, with the official due date being end of 2020 for the time being.
