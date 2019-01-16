Electric Ford F-150 is in the works

We've known for sometime that there's a Ford F-150 hybrid in the works, something we should see in about a year or so. But it seems the company has bigger electric plans for the truck, as the Detroit Free Press reports Ford's president of global markets, Jim Farley, said a battery electric F-Series is coming in addition to the hybrid. We reached out to a Ford representative who confirmed the truck is in development, adding, "We are constantly looking at new ways to better serve our truck customers, from materials to features to propulsion systems."
Ford is making large investments in electric vehicle development, so although this is the first we've heard about an electric F-Series, it's certainly not surprising. The company is also working on a full-electric crossover, and just inked a deal with VW for EV development.
There are still many unknowns, but something we know all too well is that the competition could be fierce. Tesla has announced a truck, and details are nebulous, but the company has a record of fast, long-range EVs. Upstart Rivian has also previewed an electric truck with range up to 400 miles, towing capacity up to 11,000 pounds and a price range between about $70,000 and $90,000. And having seen the prototype in person, we're quite impressed.
That being said, we're not particularly concerned about Ford's take on an electric pickup truck, nor whether it will sell. The F-150 is far and away the company's best-selling vehicle, so even a small percentage of total sales would still equal a lot of sales.
Of course, nothing is truly certain, especially when details are scarce. We'll certainly be watching development of this electric truck, and its competitors, closely.
