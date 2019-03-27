2020 Chevrolet Equinox spied with quad exhaust and new design elements

The Chevrolet Equinox is due for a mid-cycle refresh soon, and today we get our first peek at the 2020 model year crossover. The Blazer-inspired front end pops out, as the new Equinox appears to be borrowing a two-tiered headlight design from its larger sibling.
At hood height on top we can see a thin strip of LEDs, then the actual headlight modules appear down below. This design signals a clear departure from the elongated traditional headlight module we see on the 2019 model year car. It's also a bit different from the Blazer in that both light fixtures are squished together, rather than the breathing room they're given on the Blazer.
Chevrolet will be redesigning the front grille and bumper to fit the new headlight design, but it's tough to tell much through the coverings. We'll expect to see more of the new design as Chevy gets closer to revealing the crossover.
Another part that caught our interest was the quad exhaust poking out of the rear bumper. This isn't all that Equinox-like, but it could just be a new design to make the 2.0-liter turbo option look sportier. We're not expecting anything like an Equinox SS, especially with the sedate wheel and tire setup paired to this tester. With all the print camouflage covering up the rear design, we think we'll see some minor changes back there. Seeing as the wrappings aren't anywhere near as intense as around front, the changes are likely to be small.
As this Equinox is expected to be a 2020 model we expect to see it to break cover soon. There aren't any rumors of new powertrains being on the block as of now, but that doesn't guarantee anything. Currently buyers have the option of the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbo-four cylinder or the 1.6-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder.
At hood height on top we can see a thin strip of LEDs, then the actual headlight modules appear down below. This design signals a clear departure from the elongated traditional headlight module we see on the 2019 model year car. It's also a bit different from the Blazer in that both light fixtures are squished together, rather than the breathing room they're given on the Blazer.
Chevrolet will be redesigning the front grille and bumper to fit the new headlight design, but it's tough to tell much through the coverings. We'll expect to see more of the new design as Chevy gets closer to revealing the crossover.
Another part that caught our interest was the quad exhaust poking out of the rear bumper. This isn't all that Equinox-like, but it could just be a new design to make the 2.0-liter turbo option look sportier. We're not expecting anything like an Equinox SS, especially with the sedate wheel and tire setup paired to this tester. With all the print camouflage covering up the rear design, we think we'll see some minor changes back there. Seeing as the wrappings aren't anywhere near as intense as around front, the changes are likely to be small.
As this Equinox is expected to be a 2020 model we expect to see it to break cover soon. There aren't any rumors of new powertrains being on the block as of now, but that doesn't guarantee anything. Currently buyers have the option of the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbo-four cylinder or the 1.6-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder.