2020 GMC Acadia refresh brings a new engine, AT4 trim level

It's mid-cycle refresh time for the GMC Acadia, and the updated 2020 model kicks off its changes with a new face. It has a square-jawed grille seemingly pulled straight off the Sierra full-size pickup, and the size is amplified by the slender new LED headlights on either side. At the rear, the LED taillights are taller and more chiseled. A new AT4 trim level adds more visual distinction with black trim and wheels, plus all-terrain tires to make it a little more capable off road. The AT4 also boasts standard all-wheel drive.Under the revised skin, the Acadia hides one of two carryover engines, or a new turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. This new engine makes 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque with the help of a twin-scroll turbocharger. To make it more frugal, it's able to deactivate two of its four cylinders. The turbo engine is standard issue on the SLT and Denali trim levels. The carryover engines include a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter 4-cylinder making 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque, and a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 making 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. The V6 is standard equipment on the AT4 trim.
No matter the engine, all 2020 Acadias get a 9-speed automatic transmission. The new transmission also ditches the current Acadia's mechanical shift lever in favor of an electronic shifter with the Terrain's mix of buttons and triggers. It does free up space between the seats, but the button arrangement is still as strange as it was when we first saw it in the smaller crossover.
There are a handful of other little upgrades to mention. The suspension has been revised for greater comfort; the infotainment has been revised with a bigger screen, USB-C inputs and customizable profiles; and wireless phone charging is now an option. The updated Acadia goes on sale this fall, and pricing will probably be announced close to launch.
No matter the engine, all 2020 Acadias get a 9-speed automatic transmission. The new transmission also ditches the current Acadia's mechanical shift lever in favor of an electronic shifter with the Terrain's mix of buttons and triggers. It does free up space between the seats, but the button arrangement is still as strange as it was when we first saw it in the smaller crossover.
There are a handful of other little upgrades to mention. The suspension has been revised for greater comfort; the infotainment has been revised with a bigger screen, USB-C inputs and customizable profiles; and wireless phone charging is now an option. The updated Acadia goes on sale this fall, and pricing will probably be announced close to launch.