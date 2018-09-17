Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets an entry-level GT 43 variant

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe debuted with an obscene amount of horsepower available at the top-level GT 63 S. That car makes 630 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque from AMG's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Now, Mercedes-AMG is taking us in the opposite direction with this slick-looking AMG GT 43.
This "43" model will slot in below the GT 53 and pack a similar 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, albeit with less power. You'll be dealing with 367 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque here - 68 hp and 15 lb-ft less than the GT 53, respectively. As of now, there's no word on whether this less-powerful variant will make it stateside.
It might have fewer ponies, but Mercedes still loaded it with the same cool tech as the more expensive GT 53. The 48-volt electric system is standard and it still uses Mercedes' EQ Boost tech that helps deliver an extra 22 hp for brief periods. Its electric-compressor-enhanced turbocharger promises to eliminate some of that pesky turbo lag as well. Transmission-wise it's using the same AMG nine-speed automatic with torque converter, and it sends that power to a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. The AMG GT 43 will hit 60 in a hair under 5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 168 mph.
Pricing for the AMG GT 43 in Europe equates to $111,375 here. That's expensive, but the GT 53's equivalent price is a good $16,000 more. Again, availability here in the States is still unknown, but we'll let you know if Mercedes decides to bring it across the pond.
