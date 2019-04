Hellcat motor 'fits like a glove' in the Wrangler and Gladiator, says Jeep

Just like "technically correct" is the best kind of correct , "technically possible" is the best kind of possible. Specifically, it's technically possible to slot a Hellcat crate motor into the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, as confirmed by Jeep brand chief Tim Kuniskis. Speaking to Australian media last week , Kuniskis went on to say that "everybody" keeps asking him if the supercharged, 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 fits in the Wrangler and Gladiator, and that the answer is yes. "It fits like a glove," said Kuniskis. But — there is a but — the fitment is so close for comfort, it makes the combination one that Jeep can never produce."There's no air space around the engine [...] so you have no crush space, you have nothing that can be used to absorb energy in a crash. It's not a problem to put it in — other than emissions and fuel economy — except it would never pass any crash tests , and that's a problem," as Kuniskis told Drive.However, since the Hellcat is now out of the bag, it's probably only a matter of time until hobbyists with access to these engines will start putting them into Wranglers and Gladiators. And with the time-honored piece of advice — just don't crash into anything — it'd be a combination worth seeing and hearing. Just to throw it out there, a "Hellcrate" engine costs less than $20,000 new Kuniskis also said that Jeep is "gauging interest" for the J6 concept, one of the Easter Jeep Safari concepts that were just revealed. "[The J6] is just a concept at this stage. But that doesn't mean we're not going to gauge interest for it." However, he said justifying its production is apparently "tough."