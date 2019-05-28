2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package costs $4,995

The 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package ports the Focus RS engine to America's favorite pony car. The custom-tuned 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder comes up short of full Focus RS horsepower, but still bumps the Mustang up by 20 ponies to 330 hp, while torque holds steady at 350 pound-feet. CarsDirect found the price for the package will be $4,995, and writes that a 2020 Mustang EcoBoost Fastback will cost $32,760 after destination.
That price includes a $275 increase for the Mustang across the board, the base EcoBoost going from $26,395 to $26,670. Changes to the 2020 Mustang include four more exterior colors, standard FordPass Connect, and 17-inch silver aluminum wheels for the entry-level car.
That $32,760 figure leaves a healthy gap of nearly $4,000 to the base Mustang GT, and the High Performance Package involves far more than just the engine. The Mustang GT contributes its brakes and rear spoiler, while the front lip spoiler comes from the Mustang GT Performance Package. There's also a shock tower brace, fatter front and rear sway bars, a 3.55 rear axle ratio with a limited-slip differential, wider 255-mm Pirelli summer tires on 19-inch painted aluminum wheels, retuned steering, braking, stability control, and suspension, and a few cosmetic changes like the dark gray grille.
The High Performance Package will be available on the EcoBoost coupe and convertible, with the six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Buyers who order it will get access to the EcoBoost Handling Package, but that goody is only for the coupe. It will cost $1,995, but it needs the 101A Equipment Package that adds Sync3 and selectable drive modes for another $2,000. That puts the price with destination at $36,755 with the six-speed transmission — $30 more than a base Mustang GT. The Handling Package adds items like MagneRide suspension, upgraded LSD, stiffer springs, thicker rear sway bar, and 265-mm Pirelli P Zero tires.
Compared to the primary challenger, adding just the EcoBoost HPP without the Handling Package makes the 330-hp Mustang $1,765 more than the track-focused 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 1LE with the 275-hp four-cylinder, and $270 more than the 2019 Camaro 1LE with the 335-hp V6. Decisions, decisions.
