2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package is your rear-drive Focus RS

The "entry-level" performance Ford Mustang is here, and it's called (deep breath) the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package. While it doesn't have a particularly elegant name, this hopped-up Mustang EcoBoost has some exciting parts, starting with its Focus RS-sourced engine.And this really is the Focus RS engine, not just a derivative like the regular EcoBoost. It has the stronger cylinder head and head gasket of Ford's outgoing hot hatch, and, just like with the Focus RS , the engine is built at the Valencia, Spain, factory before coming to Flat Rock to go into a Mustang. As for the bits bolted to the engine, there are a few changes in piping and intercooler design due to the new engine arrangement. The turbocharger has been redesigned, too, and is unique to this Mustang variant. The results are 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. That is indeed a bit less than the Focus RS, but Ford says that this engine setup will provide a wider powerband with better low- and high-end power and torque. Ford also claims the automatic-equipped version will hit 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. Since this is a beefier engine, we're hoping the aftermarket will be able to extract even more power out of it than it could with the regular Mustang EcoBoost engine. The engine sounds particularly mean, too, now that the active exhaust is a standard feature. We've heard it, and it makes some wild crackles and bangs.