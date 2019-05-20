Plymouth Rapid Transit muscle car concepts bring six figures each



Following the 1970 Road Runner was a 1970 Plymouth Duster that went for $264,000. It had bold green paint, its second color scheme from Plymouth, with matching floral floor mats. The outside also had functional brake ducts, rectangular exhausts, and a bumper-less tail. It's powered by a 340-cubic-inch V8 with a four-speed manual transmission.







Third most expensive was a redesigned 1971 Road Runner at $236,500. This one had a completely custom nose with no bumper and unique headlight covers, a bright orange paint job with white stripes, recessed hood scoops, Road Runner cartoon-shaped marker lights and red, yellow and green taillights. This Road Runner features a 383-cubic-inch V8 with an automatic transmission.



