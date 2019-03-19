Plymouth Rapid Transit System muscle car concepts going to auction





Then there's the 1970 Plymouth Duster in the collection with arguably the best paint scheme. It's bright green with groovy "DUSTER" lettering on the hood and various contrasting panels. It's actually the second scheme the car used, as according to Mecum, the car was built for the 1970 tour and then redesigned for the 1971 tour. The paint is matched with color-coordinated wheels and blue and green floral pattern floor mats. There are unique body changes, too, such as the custom headlight housings, functional brake air ducts up front, fake extractor vents above the rear window, racing-style fuel cap and rectangular exhaust. Mechanically, it has a stock 275-horsepower 340-cubic inch V8 and four-speed manual transmission.









While it doesn't sport as lurid a paint scheme, the older 1970 Plymouth Road Runner is still bold, and has more body styling changes than the Duster. Up front it features a custom grille and rectangular headlights. Along the side, the door handles have been removed, and fat four-inch fender flares fitted. The tail has a molded-in rear wing and unique one-piece taillight lens. The car's paint is a triple-tone of black, white and an orange gold that reflect the colors in the cartoon Road Runner's dust trail. The character is featured prominently on the doors with its trail extending into the side scoops. The paint scheme is reflected inside with custom floor mats. Under the hood is a stock 425-horsepower 426-cubic inch Hemi V8 backed by an automatic transmission.



