2020 Cadillac XT5 spied undisguised with infotainment from CT5

The reveal of the 2020 Cadillac XT5 crossover must be seriously near, because one of our spy photographers caught the new one completely undisguised. Seriously, there aren't any vinyl coverings anywhere, and the interior was completely bare, too. The update is minimal for the most part, but the interior reveals a big infotainment change.
Before we get inside, we'll do a quick overview of the exterior. The front grille has a new mesh insert, and the lower air dam has a wider, thinner metallic accent. At the back, the colors for the faux skid plate or diffuser motif have been swapped. And that's it for the exterior. See? Told you it would be quick.
The interior is nearly unchanged, too, except for the aforementioned infotainment system. Instead of the current model's touchscreen-only interface, the new XT5 adopts the control knob featured in the XT4, XT6 and CT5. It fits quite naturally behind the electronic shift lever. If it's like the system in other Cadillacs, fans of the touchscreen shouldn't worry, because you'll still be able to use the touch functions if you wish.
Odds are we're months away from the new XT5 hitting dealers, since this is clearly a finished prototype. It will most certainly offer the same 3.6-liter, 310-horsepower V6 and 8-speed automatic of the current model. It's possible Cadillac will introduce a slightly more affordable 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as an option, possibly even a turbo inline-4 hybrid powertrain, since both powertrains are available on the current Chinese-market XT5.
