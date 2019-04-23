'Gran Turismo Sport' adds Toyota AE86 in new free car pack

Like clockwork, Polyphony Digital has released another free car pack for Gran Turismo Sport. This pack has quite the range of vehicles. Two of the highlights are the Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86 and the Porsche 962C.
The former is the progenitor of the Scion FR-S and Toyota 86, and was sold in the U.S. as the Toyota Corolla GT-S. It featured a twin-cam four-cylinder and rear-wheel drive, and became particularly famous as the hero car in the Initial D anime and manga series. Oddly, this model has the digital instrument cluster, unlike the analog cluster in the Initial D car.
The former is the progenitor of the Scion FR-S and Toyota 86, and was sold in the U.S. as the Toyota Corolla GT-S. It featured a twin-cam four-cylinder and rear-wheel drive, and became particularly famous as the hero car in the Initial D anime and manga series. Oddly, this model has the digital instrument cluster, unlike the analog cluster in the Initial D car.
The Porsche 962C is one of a few Porsches to be victorious at Le Mans. Particularly noteworthy is that the 962C gave the company back-to-back victories in 1986 and 1987. This particular model is also painted in a Rothman's livery that has adorned many racing Porsches in all variety of disciplines.
The other three cars are a motley group. The quickest of the trio is the 2003 Audi TT 3.2 Quattro, which featured the Volkswagen VR6 engine making 250 horsepower. Then there's the 1966 Renault R8 Gordini, a hopped-up version of a small French sedan. The oddball is the 2014 Honda Fit Hybrid. While Polyphony Digital could have chosen a manual, all-gas powered version like the one we get in America, the developer chose the frugal version available overseas. Your guess as to why is as good as ours, but there's probably some fun to be had with it.