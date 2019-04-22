This rug for your truck bed could add a whole new feel to your pickup

Transcript: The Bedrug tailgate mat is made to protect your truck bed and cargo. It will protect your truck bed against gas, oil, bleach, and chemical spills. The cushioned foam non-skid surface helps keep everything in place while protecting your cargo. Bedrug is custom designed to fit your specific year, make and model of truck. It's designed for exterior use and won't absorb water. It's also chemical and stain resistant. Bedrug can be cleaned with a hose, power washer, or vacuum. Currently $53.00 on Amazon. Click the link in the description to get your own.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.