Power washers are a great way to keep your car clean without driving to a car wash, but they can also clean other things around the house. They can be used for cleaning driveways, grills, patio furniture, fences, house siding, tools or whatever needs to be sprayed clean. They are easy to use and doing the pressure washing yourself can save money as opposed to hiring a professional to do it. Here are some of the best power washers available on Amazon.

$169.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 2,030 PSI

Flow Rate: 1.76 GPM

14.5 amp motor

5 quick-connect spray tips

2 removable detergent tanks

The Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Water has a 14.5-amp electric motor that can generate up to 2,030 PSI and pump up to 1.76 gallons per minute. This washer includes 5 quick-connect spray tips and 2 removable detergent tanks. A 2-year warranty is included with your purchase.

$169.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 1,900 PSI

Flow Rate: 1.5 GPM

Foam cannon

5 quick-connect spray tips

Automatic total stop system

Ergonomic spray gun

The Mueller Electric High Pressure Water is powered by a 13-amp electric motor generates up to 1,900 PSI and sprays up to 1.5 gallons per minute. It’s great at cleaning surfaces covered in grease, grime, mildew, dirt, paint and rust. It includes 5 quick-connect spray tips, an ergonomic sprayer and a foam cannon for applying soap.

$399.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 3,200 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM

Honda GC190 engine

10” premium pneumatic tires

MorFlex high-pressure hose

This Simpson Cleaning MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer is powered by a GC190 Honda engine. It generates up to 3,200 PSI and has a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute. It has 10” premium pneumatic tires that allow it to take this washer across various terrains and uneven surfaces.

$293.02 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 3,200 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM

Built-in soap tank

25 foot abrasion-resistant hose

3 year limited warranty

This Westinghouse Gas Pressure Washer is powered by a 212CC 4-stroke engine. It pumps up to 2.5 gallons per minute and reaches up to 3,200 PSI. It contains a built-in soap tank and a 25 foot abrasion-resistant hose. It also comes with a 3 year limited warranty.

$419.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 3,600 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.7 GPM

212cc 4-stroke engine

5 spray nozzles

30 foot house

1 gallon cleaning tank

This BLUBERY Heavy-Duty Gas Pressure Washer generates a maximum of 3,600 PSI and pumps up to 2.7 gallons per minute. This washer comes with 5 spray nozzles, a 30 foot hose and a 1 gallon cleaning tank. This washer is backed by a 3 year limited warranty.

How to use an power washer

Before you start, make sure your pressure washer’s gas tank is full or the battery is fully charged if it's electric. Connect your garden hose to the washer, or use the hose connected to the washer if you have one. Make sure you attach the proper spray nozzle for the specific task you are working on before spraying. Once you have your washer set up in an optimal location, turn it on, and begin aiming and start spraying.

What can be washed with a power washer?

Power washers can be used on a variety of things. They are adequate at cleaning house siding, windows, fences, decks, sheds, tables, grills, garden tools and many other things. They are also great at cleaning cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes, RVs and ATVs as well.

Gas vs electric pressure washer

Electric pressure washers are lighter, cheaper and great for smaller cleaning jobs. Gas pressure washers are cordless, provide higher pressure and can get the job done faster, but give off more emissions and noise pollution. Electric models are a good option for the average homeowners for DIY projects, while gas models are better suited for heavy-duty projects and professionals. According to Pressure Washers Direct , “an electric pressure washer will get you through the light-duty tasks without the worry of gasoline, but nothing stands up over time to the tough jobs like a gas-powered pressure washer”.