Electric Ford Bronco from Zero Labs enters the restomod fray

Excitement over a new Ford Bronco from Ford has been feverish for awhile now, and that has only encouraged people to make original Broncos new again. There are a number of these projects out there, but today we get to tell you about one that is rather unique. Let us introduce you to the Ford Bronco made by Zero Labs. It's not like all the others, because it happens to be electric.
You could deduce such a fact just by looking at the front end's lack of a grille, but the rest of the truck looks a whole lot like a normal first generation two-door Bronco. Zero Labs bills itself as a company that is going to produce electric versions of classic cars, but this is the first vehicle it has plans to make. The company is based out of Southern California and was founded in 2015.
A ton of the details vary substantially compared to what the original Bronco looked like, but we'd say it's easily recognizable. Zero Labs even managed to use the "Ford" and "Bronco" logos on the vehicle. If you're a fan of the original Bronco but still dig electric cars, it's almost impossible to go wrong with this design. We love it, and we imagine many others will, too.
As for the technical side of things, Zero Labs says it starts with an original Bronco chassis, then restores it and rebuilds from there. In place of a gasoline burning engine, Zero Labs has fitted a 70-kWh lithium-ion battery pack hooked up to a BorgWarner permanent magnet electric motor — no source was provided for the battery pack as of now. Some key specs were provided. It has a 190-mile range and makes 369 horsepower. It's capable of Level 2 charging, but no time estimates are available.
Zero Labs says it's capable of "part time/full four-wheel drive." They use Currie front and rear differentials, an Atlas two-speed transfer case and a five-speed manual transmission to send the power to the ground. You don't see manual transmissions in electric cars often, but you can do it, especially with conversions. Zero Labs decided to fit an adjustable Fox coilover suspension to help you out when off-roading, too. It has a modern braking system now with six-piston Brembos up front. We'll assume that's necessary to slow down the Bronco with a heavy battery pack in it.
The materials used throughout the vehicle are all pretty astonishing. Body panels were redesigned and many are now made out of carbon fiber. Walnut and bamboo panels grace the interior of the Bronco, along with both leather and "vegan" interior material options. Zero Labs does a lot of the interior work by hand. We're pretty blown away by the incredible combination of modernity and classic touches on the interior.
You're probably wondering how much something like this costs, but Zero Labs does not have a price yet for its Ford Bronco electric restomod. You can place a reservation for free, though. Another pivotal bit of information we don't have is a delivery or on-sale date. However, Zero Labs says it has plans to make 150 "first edition" vehicles like the one you see here. There are some videos that are a bit spacey on the company's website you can check out here, if you want to see the electric Bronco in motion.
