Is this the 2020 Ford Bronco?

When spy photographers catch prototype vehicles, they usually look weird, with various mismatched body panels, coverings and camouflage. This one, however, is really bizarre and it's a little hard to tell what it is. New Ranger with Hummer H2 SUT-style micro bed? No, we're pretty sure it's the 2020 Ford Bronco.
Our first tip-off is that this is definitely Ranger-based, since it has a full Ranger cab. It also has full truck ride height. We're confident the new Bronco will be Ranger-based, and it will be off-road oriented, hence the need for ground clearance. And since the Baby Bronco is going to be based on the Focus platform, we can rule that out, too.
Then there's the wheelbase and the shape of the back half. The wheels have been moved way forward, which wouldn't benefit a truck, but it sure would improve breakover angle for off-roading. The back half is also filled all the way to the top like an SUV, not a truck. Plus, it's short and ends pretty much right at the rear wheels, which would provide a great departure angle for off-roading.
So there you have it, folks, your first look at the 2020 Ford Bronco. The prototype's body is pretty ugly, but it's really what's under the skin that counts. The final design should be boxy and tough. Also, if it's going to be closely based on the Ranger, we expect it will probably take advantage of the same turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four found in the U.S.-market Ranger. In that truck, the engine makes 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque coupled to a 10-speed automatic. That's less power than a Wrangler, but more torque.
