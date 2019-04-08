2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP spied in clearest photos yet

We suspect we won't have long to wait until we see the new Mini John Cooper Works GP. Why? Well, it seems Mini isn't trying very hard to hide the car. One of our spy photographers caught a prototype testing at the Nürburgring, and the camouflage, while creatively using race track outlines for the pattern, was not particularly effective.
As such, we get our best look at the super Mini, and it looks wild. Although they've been tucked closer to the body and shortened, the GP still sports some wild vented overfenders at each corner like the concept. We're very curious what kind of aerodynamic advantage they provide. The front fascia has been toned down substantially and is fitted with much shorter spoilers, but what's left still blends into the front fenders.
The rear fascia is similarly toned down with a far less extreme diffuser. But the rear wing is still over the top. It's arguably more interesting than the concept's since the wing is split in the middle. It also has a big "GP" embossed on each side of the wing.
Since the Mini John Cooper Works GP Concept made its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, a production version's reveal at this year's Frankfurt show would be fitting. And considering how close to finished this prototype appears to be, plus Mini's announcement that it will go into production in 2020, a reveal in the early fall seems quite reasonable. It should be a monster of a hatchback, too, since Mini says it will have over 300 horsepower, challenging the likes of the Honda Civic Type R and Ford Focus RS.
As such, we get our best look at the super Mini, and it looks wild. Although they've been tucked closer to the body and shortened, the GP still sports some wild vented overfenders at each corner like the concept. We're very curious what kind of aerodynamic advantage they provide. The front fascia has been toned down substantially and is fitted with much shorter spoilers, but what's left still blends into the front fenders.
The rear fascia is similarly toned down with a far less extreme diffuser. But the rear wing is still over the top. It's arguably more interesting than the concept's since the wing is split in the middle. It also has a big "GP" embossed on each side of the wing.
Since the Mini John Cooper Works GP Concept made its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, a production version's reveal at this year's Frankfurt show would be fitting. And considering how close to finished this prototype appears to be, plus Mini's announcement that it will go into production in 2020, a reveal in the early fall seems quite reasonable. It should be a monster of a hatchback, too, since Mini says it will have over 300 horsepower, challenging the likes of the Honda Civic Type R and Ford Focus RS.