Mini John Cooper Works GP spied with wide body, big wing

The Mini John Cooper Works GP was just announced to have over 300 horsepower, and we got an early glimpse at it with teaser images. And now one of our spy photographers caught the car with very thin camouflage. The spy photos reveal that the Mini GP is sticking fairly close to the Frankfurt concept, but toning everything down a bit.
At the front, the Mini GP clearly is using the current John Cooper Works hardtop front bumper, but it does have deep chin spoiler additions that allude to the GP concept's massive splitter. The grille has been revised, and the gloss black lower sections are now made of a matte black mesh design. The slot in the middle could have red accents on each side like the red stripe on the concept.
The front spoiler blends right in to the new extra-wide fender flares. While the fender extensions don't protrude as far as on the concept, they're otherwise very similar in how they sweep backward at the tops and stand away from the body to allow air to flow through. Something else noticeable from the side are the enormous front brakes. The rotors nearly fill up the wheels, and the calipers look really beefy. The five-spoke wheels on this prototype will be replaced by GP-signature four-spoke wheels as revealed by teaser shots.
The back of the GP looks about how we would imagine it. The split rear wing is roughly the same shape as the concept's, but a little narrower. The bumper has a big diffuser area that doesn't necessarily look functional, but should at least look cool. The rear exhaust tips look bigger than normal Mini John Cooper Works models.
The Mini GP will go into production in 2020. Only 3,000 examples will be built. We suspect the GP will use the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the BMW X2 35i, which makes 306 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Coupled with weight savings, possibly involving a rear seat deletion, and upgraded suspension, and this should be a shockingly fast Mini.
