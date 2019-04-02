2020 Buick Encore, Encore GX set for Shanghai debut

Buick says it will debut the all-new 2020 Encore small crossover and new-for-China Encore GX compact crossover at the Buick Brand Night April 15 in Shanghai on the eve of Auto Shanghai 2019. They'll join the updated 2020 LaCrosse and LaCrosse Avenir sedans, which GM is discontinuing here in the U.S.
Buick released a darkened teaser image of both vehicles in rear three-quarters view, though it's a little hard to tell which is which (we're going with the GX being the one on the right). It suggests the Encore gets more streamlined taillights that taper along the rear liftback, with some redesigned creases on the door panels and haunches. The latter don't appear to be present on the Encore GX, which Buick says is a new addition to the model series in China.
Both will be offered with GM's new nine-speed Hydra-Matic and continuously variable transmissions, plus what Buick says will be "enhanced connectivity," including new technologies. They'll join the Envision and Enclave for China, which is Buick's largest market.
First introduced in 2013, The Encore was last refreshed for 2017. It has been the top-selling Buick model in the U.S. for the past 3 years, with 93,073 sold last year, up 5.7% from 2017.
