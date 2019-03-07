The 2020 Buick LaCrosse we won't get looks exceptional

GM is killing off the Buick LaCrosse in the United States after the 2019 model year, but elsewhere it lives on. Buried by all the Geneva news this week, GM quietly took the wraps off a 2020 Buick LaCrosse facelift for China. It only makes sense to keep selling the big Buick in the popular Chinese market (now Buick's largest), but we're a tad jealous of what we can't have stateside. The changes Buick has implemented make the LaCrosse into a far more handsome option.
Both the front and rear get massaged here. A new horizontal patterned grille, slimmer headlights with a neat LED design, plus new lower bumper surround all work together to provide a more upscale look. The view out back is an even larger departure from the old and somewhat awkward rear end on the 2019 LaCrosse. Smaller, flowing taillights mesh well with the chrome strip on the trunk lid, then dual exhaust outlets offer a sporty flair to the squat rear end. The Buick badge looks cohesive with the look as a whole now, instead of just chilling out alone on the expansive trunk lid.
An updated powertrain package goes along with the new looks, too. GM is snagging its new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder LSY engine it uses in the Cadillac XT4 for duty here. It makes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to GM's nine-speed automatic transmission.
China will be the only market to see this generation of LaCrosse as GM plans to exclusively produce it in its Shanghai facility. The Detroit-Hamtramck plant that previously made it for all North American markets was among those facilities GM announced would close, bringing with it the LaCrosse and other vehicles.
Related video:
Both the front and rear get massaged here. A new horizontal patterned grille, slimmer headlights with a neat LED design, plus new lower bumper surround all work together to provide a more upscale look. The view out back is an even larger departure from the old and somewhat awkward rear end on the 2019 LaCrosse. Smaller, flowing taillights mesh well with the chrome strip on the trunk lid, then dual exhaust outlets offer a sporty flair to the squat rear end. The Buick badge looks cohesive with the look as a whole now, instead of just chilling out alone on the expansive trunk lid.
An updated powertrain package goes along with the new looks, too. GM is snagging its new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder LSY engine it uses in the Cadillac XT4 for duty here. It makes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to GM's nine-speed automatic transmission.
China will be the only market to see this generation of LaCrosse as GM plans to exclusively produce it in its Shanghai facility. The Detroit-Hamtramck plant that previously made it for all North American markets was among those facilities GM announced would close, bringing with it the LaCrosse and other vehicles.
Related video: