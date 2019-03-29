Bronco, Tundra, Accord and the Green New Deal | Autoblog Podcast 574

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They've been driving the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and the Honda Accord, and they share their thoughts on them. Then they discuss the latest Ford Bronco news, and urge listeners to enter their Blipshift T-shirt design contest. Then they help a listener replace a BMW something with a V8.
Autoblog Podcast #574
Rundown
Feedback
Related Video:
Autoblog Podcast #574
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Driving the 2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro
- Driving the 2019 Honda Accord
- New Ford Bronco details and patents
- What the hell is the Green New Deal?
- Autoblog/Blipshift T-shirt design contest
- Spend My Money
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: