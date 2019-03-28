We're teaming up with Blipshift on a T-shirt design contest

Autoblog and Blipshift are teaming up for a T-shirt design contest, and we'd love to see what you can dream up. The theme for the contest is "My Self Driving." We're not talking about self-driving cars from Waymo or Uber here. This kind of "self driving" is about you being directly involved in the process through steering, shifting and well-practiced footwork.
We want to see your vision of a self-driving car on a T-shirt, so get to thinking about what heavy participation in motoring means to you. Once you have a killer design, go ahead and submit it to the contest page here before April 7 for a chance to have it featured on a future T-shirt. Did we mention there's a prize for the winner?
