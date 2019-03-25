2020 Ford Bronco will have removable hard top, doors

Ford revealed an early prototype version of its 2020 Bronco to some of its top-performing dealers at a two-day event in Florida last month, adding new details to what we know about the much-anticipated SUV. Automotive News reports that dealers saw a two-door Bronco and were told that a four-door will also be offered, with the model serving as the basis for a family of upcoming off-road vehicles.
That "family" also includes plans for a so-called Baby Bronco, which we've known about, and likewise a compact unibody pickup truck – both of which will not be mechanically related to the larger Bronco, which will be body-on-frame and related to the Ranger midsize pickup. The compact pickup is not expected until 2021 at the earliest, the publication reports.Dealers who saw the Bronco prototype described a retro design with a rectangular grille, round headlights and the name "Bronco" stamped across the front. They said it's designed to be customizable, with removable hard top and doors, which can be stored in the cargo area. The vehicle's side mirrors attach to the A-pillars, so they remain in place even when the doors come off, unlike the Jeep Wrangler. One dealer, who asked not be named, said the Bronco "was twice as cool as I thought it would be."
As for a timeline, the smaller "Baby Bronco" — Ford hasn't yet divulged an official name for it — will come first in 2020, then the Bronco late in the year, arriving as soon as three months after the former. Dealers also got to see the as yet-unnamed Mustang-inspired, 300-mile range battery-electric crossover, which is also due in 2020.
We've recently seen spy shots of a heavily camouflaged mule version that show an SUV with considerable ground clearance and short front and rear overhangs. We'll doubtless be seeing more soon.
