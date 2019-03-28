Comerica Park beats its American chest by adding Silverado and Blazer to Chevy fountain

The 2019 Major League Baseball season starts today, March 28, when the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a full slate. The Motor City's team, the Detroit Tigers, begins the year facing off with the Blue Jays in Toronto but don't play in Detroit until April 4 against the Kansas City Royals. When they do, they'll have two shiny new pieces of metal inside Comerica Park.
As part of a 10-year tradition, Chevy dropped new vehicles into their places on lifted pedestals at the center field fountain. A red 2019 Blazer RS and a silver 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss will sit high in the sky at each side of the accompanying gigantic Chevrolet logo. They replace a Chevy Traverse and Colorado ZR2 that sat in the stadium throughout the 2018 season.
General Motors and Chevrolet have been a natural fit as sponsors to represent Detroit for the Tigers, but their reach extends beyond Michigan. Chevrolet is also the Official Vehicle of Major League Baseball.
The Blazer and the Silverado make sense as the company's representatives, as they're Chevrolet's two most-recent major reveals. The new-generation Silverado 1500 debuted at the end of 2017 and in early 2018 with an extremely polarizing look. The Blazer aped everything from the Camaro and put it into a crossover package when it debuted in June of 2018.
Excuse the hype machine, but we can't help but wonder how a mid-engined Corvette would look up there for the 2020 season.
