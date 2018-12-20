Mid-engine Corvette spied up-close on public roads

Mid-engine Corvette sightings have been rare, but that looks to be changing. Chevrolet is finally taking them out into the real world and a couple folks from the Detroit area snapped up-close pictures and posted them on Instagram. These shots show the C8 with much less camouflage and fabric than we've been seeing.
The first thing we noticed was that giant angular air intake jutting out behind the door, similar to shots of it running around the Nurburgring. Also, the front bumper area has dropped a lot of the mesh coverings, leaving what looks like a gaping maw meant to be covered. This looks like a huge departure from what we saw previously, but still far from a finished product. Body lines are much more prominent running down the sides, giving this Vette a ton of sharp angles. We can't really see the headlights, but there is a vertical LED strip that appears to be a daytime running light.
It's tough to distinguish new details from the rear compared to previous shots, but the shooters posted those too. In trying to peer through the black, the taillights look square-ish like the C7, but with rounded corners. A sizable rear spoiler sits out back, but doesn't protrude far from the rear hatch.
News about the C8 hasn't been favorable for GM this week, with reports of possible electrical gremlins setting the timeline back. We won't be seeing the car at the Detroit auto show come January, either. In the meantime, keep a lookout. Chevy is driving them around, and we'd all love to see more details of the mid-engine Corvette.
