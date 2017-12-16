2019 Chevy Silverado debuts in new Trail Boss trim

Forget the spy shots, teasers, and speculation. This is the 2019 Chevy Silverado, which got a surprise debut at an event celebrating the brand's 100-year anniversary of trucks, in brand-new Trail Boss trim. While we'll have to wait for the Detroit Auto Show next month for all the details, we can at least get a sense of what to expect from these three images.
Immediately noticeable are the truck's sculpted bodysides and rounded-off wheel arches, which stand in stark contrast to the previous model's slab-sided and angular appearance. The grille is still bolt-upright, but, at least on this trim level, it's blacked-out flanked by minimalist LED headlights. At the rear is a tailgate with stamped-in Chevrolet text and dual chrome exhaust tips.
This Trail Boss version is clearly targeted toward the off-road crowd. A two-inch lift kit comes standard, and unlike aftermarket kits, this one is fully tested and certified by Chevrolet. All the Z71 equipment comes standard on the Trail Boss.
We know that this truck uses high-tensile steel for the bed, and Chevy says the new truck uses alloys that are of higher grade than the previous generation, but we'll have to wait for more details on those elements. We don't have any details on the powertrain, other trim levels, or pricing. Stay tuned.
