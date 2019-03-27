Watch a Porsche 911 GT2 RS set production-car lap record at Road Atlanta

Right now, the hottest thing rolling out of Stuttgart is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (at least now that the car is temporarily back in production). It's one of the fastest production cars ever built, and Porsche has been on a mission to cement the coupe's legacy. After setting (and subsequently losing, then resetting) the lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the automaker has been making the rounds in America, lapping the GT2 RS at both WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Willow Springs International Raceway. It set production-car records at both tracks in California. Today, Porsche announced the GT2 RS now holds the same distinction at Road Atlanta with a time of 1:24.88 around the 2.54-mile circuit.
Two drivers — 24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans class winner David Donohue and 24 Hours of Daytona class winner and multiple SCCA World Challenge champion Randy Pobst — shared driving duties. Pobst set the record lap just as he had previously at Laguna Seca and Willow Springs. A Porsche 911 GT3 RS was out for timing, too, setting a 1:26.24-minute lap. For reference, the fastest ever lap at Road Atlanta belongs to Stéphane Sarrazin and his Peugeot Sport LMP1 prototype with a 1:06.242 lap time.
Road Atlanta is about 60 miles north of both Atlanta and Porsche's American headquarters. The company has a sizable history there, particularly with the Petit Le Mans in the fall. A 911 RSR took the overall victory in the 2015 race.