Watch a Porsche 911 GT2 RS set production-car lap record at Road Atlanta

Right now, the hottest thing rolling out of Stuttgart is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS (at least now that the car is temporarily back in production ). It's one of the fastest production cars ever built, and Porsche has been on a mission to cement the coupe's legacy. After setting (and subsequently losing, then resetting ) the lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the automaker has been making the rounds in America, lapping the GT2 RS at both WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Willow Springs International Raceway. It set production-car records at both tracks in California. Today, Porsche announced the GT2 RS now holds the same distinction at Road Atlanta with a time of 1:24.88 around the 2.54-mile circuit.