L200 Absolute Concept is the off-road truck we want from Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi took the wraps off a concept off-road truck called the L200 Absolute at the Bangkok International Motor Show, and we completely approve. The truck isn't just a normal L200 with an appearance package. No, Mitsubishi went in and modified the suspension, added a ton of body cladding and even some carbon fiber.
We don't think about Mitsubishi as much ever since the Evo was discontinued here, but this truck provides a bit of hope that one day the Japanese brand could be cool again in America. To begin, Mitsubishi widened the truck's track to make room for the beefy Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires wrapping the black off-road wheels. Then the suspension was modified to give the truck a two-inch lift — it was also given a new shock and spring setup for off-road use, providing more suspension travel. Sadly, Mitsubishi does not say more about it, but we're happy that this truck will be much more capable when the trails get rough.
Large and obvious red-accented skid plates are placed in the front and rear to offer some stylish protection. Then check out all the carbon fiber parts on this truck. Mitsubishi uses the material on the tailgate and fender flares. This is not the norm for trucks, nor is it typical of Mitsubishi as of late, but we're totally for it. A big LED lighting package is the last bit that is largely different from the normal L200/Triton pickup truck made in Thailand.
We'll hand it to Mitsubishi for this one. The "Absolute" name is even an improvement over the last off-road concept it made called the Engelberg Tourer. Midsize trucks are hot now. This truck in production form could definitely raise some eyebrows in the U.S. with its off-road nature similar to the Colorado ZR2 and Jeep Gladiator. We definitely need something to get excited about Mitsubishi again, especially now with the Evo long in the rearview mirror.
