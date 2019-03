Why the manual transmission can save us from the machines

Not long after purchasing my first car with parking sensors, after a few delighted first days marveling at how they helped me park in the tightest of spots, I found myself in some situation where they were beeping incessantly, so I turned them off. A half-hour later, I listened for beeping that never came as I backed into a wall, bruising my ego and the bumper skin. In a New York Times op-ed over the weekend, psychiatrist Vatsal G. Thakkar tells a similar story in which he placed blind reliance on proximity sensors — in a car that didn't have them.He cites the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , who says, "Many drivers are not aware of the limitations" of driver-assist technologies, while one in five drivers have had an accident or near miss because they too fully relied on these systems.Thakkar points out something we often say at Autoblog: Driver-assistance technologies can be useful, but they require increased attentiveness, not less. It's not even a trust-but-verify situation — if you have these technologies, don't trust. Ever. Do have a thorough understanding of how they work , how they can be fooled, and be prepared to override them at a second's notice.One might ask: If I have to be so attentive operating these technologies, then why have them in the first place? Why not just ... be attentive? Good question. I think we all have a pretty good sense that the impetus for lane-keeping, adaptive cruise and various other systems, in part or in full, is driver distraction brought on primarily by smartphones and infotainment screens. Driver distraction is undoubtedly a big factor in our alarming trend of traffic fatalities . But as Thakkar asks, "Could technology designed to save us from our lapses in attention actually make us even less attentive?"In his concise piece, Thakkar makes the case that over-reliance on technology can be blamed for recent Tesla crashes, medical errors and even the recent crashes of Boeing 737 Max 8 jetliners.But his solution is one after our own hearts, and why we suggest you read his piece . The answer to all of the above is simple, engaging and beautiful — it's the manual transmission. When your brain and all four limbs are fully engaged in the driving experience, who needs beeps? So get one today , while you still can.