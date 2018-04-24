Shift list: All the new cars you can buy with a manual transmission

The overarching trend of the past few years has been that the manual transmission is on the way out. People like automatics, they can be faster than manually shifting, and they're frequently better at saving fuel. But there's still a sizable enough minority of manual fans and buyers that automakers continue to offer a manual in nooks and crannies of the automotive market. And you might be surprised at some of the offerings. We certainly were, so we thought we'd compile a list of cars with an available manual, to narrow the options for those of you who absolutely must have three pedals.
There are a number of surprises on this list. For instance, Jeep has quite a range of manuals. They're available on the Compass and Patriot, and amazingly, they can be coupled to four-wheel-drive and trim levels that aren't completely basic. A weird omission we found was the Mini Cooper Countryman. Every version of it is available with a manual, except the front-wheel-drive version of the Cooper S variant, and (less surprisingly) the PHEV. Then again, BMW seems to be very particular about which vehicles get manuals and which don't, applying many arbitrary restrictions. Likewise, Nissan and Toyota with their cab and transmission configurations for the Frontier and Tacoma. Check out the full list below.
- Audi A4 (Quattro models only)
- Audi A5 Coupe (All models)
- BMW 230i Coupe (RWD only)
- BMW M240i (RWD only)
- BMW 320i Sedan (RWD only)
- BMW 330i Sedan (RWD only)
- BMW 340i Sedan
- BMW 430i Coupe (RWD only)
- BMW 440i Coupe
- BMW 430i Gran Coupe (RWD only)
- BMW M2
- BMW M3
- BMW M4
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe
- Cadillac ATS (I4 RWD only)
- Cadillac ATS-V
- Chevrolet Camaro
- Chevrolet Colorado (Base I4 RWD only)
- Chevrolet Corvette
- Chevrolet Cruze (2018, all trims/engines except Premier)
- Chevrolet Sonic
- Chevrolet Spark
- Dodge Challenger (V8 only, except Demon)
- Fiat 124 Spider
- Fiat 500
- Fiat 500X (Pop FWD only)
- Ford Fiesta (All trims/engines except Titanium)
- Ford Focus sedan (S, SE I3)
- Ford Focus hatchback (ST, RS)
- Ford Mustang
- Genesis G70 (I4 RWD only)
- Honda Accord (Sport 1.5L/2.0L)
- Honda Civic sedan/coupe (LX, EX-T, Si)
- Honda Civic hatchback (LX, Sport, Type R)
- Honda Fit
- Honda HR-V (LX FWD, EX FWD)
- Hyundai Accent (SE)
- Hyundai Elantra (SE, Sport)
- Hyundai Elantra GT
- Hyundai Veloster (2018, Base, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo)
- Hyundai Veloster (2019, Base, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo Ultimate, N)
- Jaguar F-Type (340- and 380-hp V6 RWD only)
- Jeep Compass (Sport, Latitude, all drivetrains)
- Jeep Renegade (Sport, Latitude, Altitude, all drivetrains)
- Jeep Wrangler JK
- Jeep Wrangler JL (V6 only)
- Kia Forte (LX only)
- Kia Forte5 (SX only)
- Kia Rio (LX only)
- Kia Soul (Base only)
- Lotus Evora
- Mazda3
- Mazda6 (Sport only)
- Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Mini Cooper Clubman
- Mini Cooper Countryman (All trims/powertrains except S FWD and PHEV)
- Mini Cooper Hardtop
- Mini Cooper Convertible
- Mitsubishi Mirage (ES only)
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport (ES only)
- Nissan 370Z
- Nissan Frontier (King Cab: S RWD, SV RWD; Crew Cab: S RWD, SV 4WD, Pro-4X)
- Nissan Sentra (S, Nismo only)
- Nissan Versa sedan (S only)
- Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche 911 (except Turbo S Exclusive, GT3 RS, GT2 RS)
- Subaru BRZ
- Subaru Crosstrek (Base and Premium)
- Subaru Impreza (Base only)
- Subaru Forester (2018, Base 2.5L and Premium 2.5L only)
- Subaru WRX/STI
- Toyota 86
- Toyota Corolla sedan (SE only)
- Toyota Corolla iM/hatchback
- Toyota Tacoma (TRD Sport: Access Cab, Double Cab; TRD Off-Road: Double Cab; TRD Pro)
- Toyota Yaris iA/sedan
- Toyota Yaris hatchback (L 3-door only)
- Volkswagen Golf (S, SE, S SportWagen, S 4Motion SportWagen, S Alltrack, SE Alltrack, all GTI, all Golf R)
- Volkswagen Jetta (2018, 1.4L only)
- Volkswagen Jetta GLI (2018)
- Volkswagen Jetta (2019, S only)
