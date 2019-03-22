Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
Tesla Model Y and Cadillac CT5 | Autoblog Podcast 573

Plus driving the Mazda3, VW Golf GTI and Ford Ranger

Mar 22nd 2019 at 8:30PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They catch up on the Tesla Model Y, as well as the Cadillac CT5 and the brand's new naming structure. Afterward they talk about our driving the 2019 Mazda3, 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI and 2019 Ford Ranger. Finally, the three editors take a lap around eBay looking for the best ways to spend $15,000 on a car.

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown
Feedback
